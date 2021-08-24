Wasteland 3's final expansion Cult of the Holy Detonation is out in October

The second and final DLC expansion for Wasteland 3 - Cult of the Holy Detonation - will be released in October.

Set deep within the Cheyenne Mountain military complex, here mutant cults worship an "ancient deity" they call the Holy Detonation, which is basically a nuclear explosion held in stasis that could either power Colorado Springs for hundreds of years or level it.

Because the warring cults have differing opinions on who should be allowed to honor this god, you will have to "muscle your way to the altar," and the outcome will depend on how you hadle this explosive situation.

In Cult of the Holy Detonation you will find new characters, enemies, combat encounters, and powerful new weapons and armor. Your squad of Rangers will particiapte in objective-based encounters that put a "creative spin" on the current turn-based combat.

Here you will also need to shut down reactors, clear ventilation systems, and engage in defensive countermeasures against mutants and machines within the rundown military bunker.

Wasteland 3: Cult of the Holy Detonation will be available for digital download on October 5 for PC, Xbox One and PS4, for $6.99. It will also be available as a part of the Expansion Pass.

Also announced was the Colorado Collection which includes the base game along with the expansions Battle of Steeltown and Cult of the Holy Detonation. It also include the Colorado Survival Gear bonus item set which comes with snow-themed bonus gear.

Wasteland 3: Colorado Collection will be available for digital download on October 5 for PC, Xbox One and PS4, with an MSRP of $59.99 / € 59.99 / £ 54.99.