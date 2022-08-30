If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
socio-economic sim

Grand strategy society simulator Victoria 3 will be released October 25

The revolutionary transformations of the century from 1836 to 1936 are under your control.
Stephany Nunneley avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley News Editor
Published on

Paradox Interactive has provided an October 25 release date for Victoria 3.

The deep socio-economic and political simulation game is set during the 19th century, a time of dramatic technological and social upheaval.

You will be charged with not only feeding your growing population but also meeting their political demands to increase or maintain power. To that end, you will need to pass laws and social reforms to reflect the wishes of your citizens or try to "impose a brighter future" on a nation that may not appreciate your forward-thinking ways.

In the game, you will rewrite history as any of dozens of nations from the Victorian Era. These include Great Britain, Prussia, Russia, Qing China, Japan, and even Colonial Canada.

Every inhabitant of your nation is simulated, whether farmer or clerk, capitalist or craftsman, each with personal beliefs, political preferences, and a standard of living to maintain. To help your citizens, you will need to develop your economy with new industries and institutions, trade surplus goods on the world markets, and import any items your citizens may need to survive.

When it comes to diplomatic relations, sure, you can wage war - but know you can also work things out on the negotiating table. If in trouble, you can call upon allies for support and even press demands on weaker or rival nations.

Laws and reforms in your country will help you manage the various political factions, and as you play, the map will noticeably change as newly constructed railways run between emerging cities - many of which were mere hamlets decades before.

0

Announced in May of last year, Victoria 3 will run you $49.99/£41.99/€49.99.

Tagged With

About the Author

Stephany Nunneley avatar

Stephany Nunneley

News Editor

Half-blind/half-dyslexic, bad typist, wine enthusiast, humanitarian, intellectual savant, idiot savior, lover of all things nonsensical, animal hoarder and highly sarcastic.

Support VG247

You give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, a newsletter every month, and elite status amongst your friends.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch