VG247's The Best Games Ever Podcast – Ep.40: The best game with the most juvenile feature

Welcome to VG247's Best Games Ever Podcast: Episode 40 - The best game with the most juvenile feature.

Look. Video games are often, y'know, full of stupid nonsense. Whether they're actually for kids or not, quite a lot of them have bum, willy, or fart jokes (which is actually good), but more sinister than that, a lot of them betray immature or undeveloped attitudes on the writer's part. You know exactly what I'm talking about.

Anyway, this is a podcast in which a stirring defense of 50 Cent: Blood on the Sand is attempted, on the grounds that for all its problematicness and immaturity, it's actually a decent game at the core. It's also a podcast in which it's decided, definitively, that a dog urinating on something is funnier than a person breaking wind. And it's a podcast in which Staff Writer Connor disgraces himself in order to win: but does it work? Well, to find that out, you'll have to listen to it.

Luckily we have several options for doing so, including YouTube for those of you who don't do podcasts properly:

Here's an artist's impression of Chris Bratt disapproving of a dog urinating. (Support friends of VG247, People Make Games, on Patreon).

Cast: Tom Orry, Alex Donaldson, Connor Makar, and Jim Trinca.

Our picks this week (SPOILERS AHEAD):

Tom - Fable 2

This video is actually Fable 3 but, same thing innit.

Alex - 50 Cent: Blood on the Sand

Widely (and dubiously) regarded as Good Actually, but whatever you think of it, you have to admire the sheer swagger of it.

Connor - Goddess of Victory: Nikke

Connor I can't link to a video of this, christ.

“What is VG247’s Best Games Ever Podcast?” you ask? Well, it is essentially a 30-minute panel show where people (Jim Trinca and associates) decide on the best game in a specific category. That's it. It's good. Listen to it.

