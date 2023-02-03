Twitter API changes could impact account access to Genshin, Nikke, and other gacha games

Upcoming Twitter API (Application programming interface) changes may leave many Gacha players locked out of accounts for Genshin Impact, Goddess of Victory: Nikke, and other games, causing several developers to urge their users to link emails to their accounts instead.

If players don't follow the developers' advice, it’s entirely possible that users that have invested thousands of hours – and maybe dollars – into their favourite anime slot machines could see access to their accounts removed. If you’re one such patron of the finer things in gaming, it’s recommended that you make changes as soon as possible.

We're in Genshin Impact version 3.4 right now. Imagine having to work all the way to the current content again...

For those who don’t know, the official Twitter Dev account announced that free access to the Twitter API will no longer be available this week. Instead, users will have to pay a fee to access this data starting February 9.

For most users, this means that bot accounts that post on a regular basis (we’re a big fan of Possums Every Hour) will have to pay to operate as they do. As a result, numerous accounts are deciding to cease operation, rather than spend money on Twitter's proposed plans.

For video game companies, these new changes have a potentially drastic impact. Games like Genshin Impact and Goddess of Victory: Nikke all allow players to link their game accounts to their Twitter, allowing them to log into via the social media platform. These API changes would impact that process, potentially locking people out of their favourite games.

IMPORTANT: "Login With Twitter Account" Service Adjustment Notice



We are in the process of confirming the impact of the Twitter API adjustments on game account login and the corresponding resolutions.#GenshinImpact #HoYoverse pic.twitter.com/Su7g7RuOYk — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) February 3, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Now, this could be a problem for a variety of video games, not just Gacha titles. However, what’s particularly worrying with Gacha games is that a lot of money is spent on these products; character banner rolls in Genshin Impact, for example ,can run a person hundreds of dollars. These “whales”, while often the butt of jokes, are at risk of losing the content they’ve paid so much for.

So whether you’re a fan of spending a portion of your paycheck on jiggling anime characters packing uzi’s or not, go ahead and take a moment to link alternative accounts to your free-to-play online games this week before the API changes.

For more related articles, check out our pieces on the free Genshin Impact codes page for this month.