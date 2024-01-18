New Unicorn Overlord details reveal tactical depth, mythical units, and a diverse class roster

SEGA has released some new information on the upcoming tactical RPG Unicorn Overlord from Atlus and Vanillaware.

Announced during the September 2023 Nintendo Direct, the game’s setting is Fevrith, a continent devastated by war. Here, the exiled prince Alain has gathered allies to fight General Valmore and restore his kingdom. You will need to perform heroic deeds and grow renown throughout the kingdom.

Traverse the vibrant world of Fevrith and lead an army in Unicorn Overlord.

In battle, you and your enemies fight to take each other's command posts, so you need to pay attention to how things continue to unfold and make critical decisions such as which units to send out. Clearing certain conditions, such as defeating the enemy general, will make you victorious. Individual battles begin when your units make contact with the enemy during a battle stage, and you will coordinate tactics in advance with conditions that determine when skills are automatically used.

In the game, you will participate in large-scale battles taking place in real-time with over 60 unique characters ranging from humans and elves to massive beasts and angels. You can customize your party by recruiting allies from different backgrounds.

Each character has a set class that determines their combat affinities, as well as what weapons and skills. Classes like the Housecarl feature excellent physical attacks and can lower the enemy’s defense. There’s the Gladiator, a class that boasts physical attack skills to hit an entire enemy row, and they can self-heal.

An Arbalist can attack with a flurry of crossbow bolts and provide support from the back row.

There’s also the Cleric, Werewolf, Shaman, Wyvern Knight, Elven Fencer, and Featherbow.

Image credit: Vanillaware/Atlus/SEGA

When entering battle, focus on class compatibility and the unique strengths and weaknesses each brings into battle. For example, Archers are strong against flying units such as Gryphon Knights and Featherswords, and can dole out double damage to these foes.

Each unit also has a leader, and their class determines the unit's movement type and leader effect. The character set as the leader will apply one of these various effects to the unit. For instance, by choosing the Housecarl class as the leader, units gain the ability to destroy obstacles such as barricades. There are various other leader effects you will want to reference when organizing your units.

There are three categories of Movement Types: Infantry, Cavalry, and Flying. As an example, the movement speed of Infantry and Cavalry increases while traveling on roads, and Flying-type movements will see these units fly across the battlefield.

You can also develop your army by using Promotions and Auxiliary Stages. As a typical Lord, this unit leader is formidable, and special skills allow them to heal while attacking - you can prompt this leader to a High Lord.

The game also features special items called Treatises that grant EXP. You earn these from Auxiliary stages and other locations. Other items can boost specific abilities and further develop your troops.

Image credit: Vanillaware/Atlus/SEGA

When announced, the main character Alain, and five other characters were revealed. Today, the developers have announced three additional allies, Rosalinde, Eltolinde, and Ithilion, and enemies Alcina and Baltro.

Unicorn Overlord’s development, headed by Takafumi Noma - the programmer for 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, Dragon's Crown, Muramasa: The Demon Blade, New Super Mario Bros. (Nintendo DS), and The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker among others - has been production for ten years. Conceptualized in 2014 with Noma acting as director, lead artist, and programmer, the long development time is due to working in tangent with other Vanillaware games.

Upon its release on March 8, Unicorn Overlord will be available for PlayStation 4, PS5, Switch, and Xbox Series X/S.