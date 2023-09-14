Nintendo Direct: Here's all of the news and trailers you may have missed

Quite a few announcements were made during today's Nintendo Direct, so we've rounded them up in one handy post.

Alongside plenty of news, a bevy of trailers were also released. You'll find those in here, too.

Nintendo Direct - September 2023

We've already provided you with information on Princess Peach: Showtime, Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, Mario vs Donkey Kong, and Super Mario RPG, but, plenty more announcements were made, and we've rounded all of that up for you below.

The F-ZERO game returns as a 99-player battle royale.

F-Zero 99 is based on the SNES racing game F-Zero, and it features courses and machines from the original game in multiplayer races. In the game, your Power Meter is your key to first place, and it will decrease if you crash, or you can use some of it to fuel a temporary speed boost. If the meter runs out, you’re eliminated. You can even complete goals while racing to unlock cosmetic options for your machine. F-Zero 99 is available today exclusively for active Nintendo Switch Online members.

Check out this new take on the rhythm music genre.

You can now toot your own horn in Trombone Champ, available today through the eShop and the My Nintendo Store. Using a trombone, you can toot through over 45 songs in this rhythm music game. Better playing means more toots to earn, and the Switch version includes local multiplayer, allowing up to four players to play in harmony together. The game also finds you collecting cards and meeting mysterious characters along your way to becoming the top brass of the Trombiverse.

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown is coming to Nintendo Switch on January 18, 2024.

The Prince of Persia returns in the action-adventure platformer Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. Meet new characters, uncover mysteries, and explore a narrative set in a mythological Persian world in this new installment of the franchise. The game will be released on January 18, 2024. Pre-orders are available now in the Nintendo eShop.

Welcome to Evershade Valley, a place screaming and teeming with the supernatural.

A new look at Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD was shown during the presentation, providing a look at multiple spooky mansions you will explore in the game. As the easily scared Luigi, your goal is to clean house in this visually enhanced version of Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon. Luckily, Luigi has the tools for the job such as the Strobulb to stun enemies and the Poltergust to vacuum up ghosts or to interact with the environment. You can hunt ghosts with up to four players online in group “exorcises” across different multiplayer modes, or in the local multiplayer ScareScraper mode. Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD creeps onto Nintendo Switch in the summer of 2024.

Follow Ashley as she sets off in search of her father, who she thought had passed away.

The Nintendo DS game Trace Memory and its Wii sequel - which was never released in North America - are coming together in Another Code: Recollection, fully enhanced for the Nintendo Switch system. In the game, a young girl named Ashley receives a letter from her father, who she thought had passed away. Seeking answers, she sets off for a solitary island in search of him. Here, she encounters puzzles and obstacles that threaten to hinder her investigation. Another Code: Recollection will be released on January 19, 2024. Pre-orders begin today in the Nintendo eShop.

From Lazy Bear, the studio that brought you Graveyard Keeper, comes Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story.

Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story is a crafting RPG set in the magical world of Bandle City, a region that’s home to the furry Yordles. The game has you playing as a shy Yordle whose world is thrown into chaos when portals connecting Bandle City collapse. With the help of knitting magic and friends, you can help the Yordles restore the portals and reunite Bandle City. The game will be released on Nintendo Switch next year.

Embark on a journey of family, friendship, and magic in Song of Nunu: A League of Legends story.

The single-player story-driven adventure Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story is coming to Switch on November 1. It follows League of Legends champions, and best friends, Nunu and Willump who go on a road trip through the region of the Freljord. You will meet legendary champions along the way.

More teamwork and betrayal are headed your way with this all-new map.

Among Us is getting a new map. The Fungle Map is a mysterious, mushroom-filled island filled with hiding spots, tasks, and secrets to discover. Just beware of the Impostors bent on eliminating everyone. The Fungle map comes to Among Us this October.

The Splatoon 3: Expansion Pass - Side Order DLC is releasing spring 2024.

The Splatoon 3: Expansion Pass, Side Order, will feature a new single-player campaign when it releases in spring 2024. It includes the Spire of Order, where you’ll strengthen your character’s abilities as you ascend the Spire’s floors again and again.

Dive to fish during the day and manage a sushi bar at night.

Dave the Diver is coming to Switch on October 26. The single-player, cause adventure RPG finds you exploring the deep sea and managing a sushi bar. Join Dave and his quirky friends as they seek to uncover the secrets lurking in the depths of the mysterious Blue Hole. The game has you unraveling mysteries, playing minigames, and completing side quests, all the while maintaining a successful sushi business. Pre-orders and a free demo of the game are available now in Nintendo eShop.

Check out the launch trailer for Wargroove 2.

Take to the battlefield, sea, and sky and use your wits to wage turn-based battles in Wargroove 2. Filled with unlikely friendships and unknown adversaries, the signature pixel art and interweaving story brings together three campaigns, a new roguelike mode, and a new cast of Commanders. It also features the new faction of mousefolk, the Faahri. Wargroove 2 hits Nintendo Switch on October 5.

Horizon Chase 2 is available today on Nintendo Switch.

Horizon Chase 2 is the next evolution in the award-winning racing franchise. Race through scenic racetracks and use your skills to beat your opponents to the finish line. Join others in local multiplayer racing or take on rivals in online challenges. You can also assemble a crew and progress together in World Tour mode or compete head-to-head. Horizon Chase 2 is out on Switch today.

Strike a pose with a multitude of motion-based microgames.

WarioWare: Move It releases for Switch on November 3. Join Wario and visit a tropical resort filled with motion-based microgames. These fast microgames can be played with u to four thers, and will find you gently shaking, wiggling, and battling it out locally in Party Mode. With over 200 microgames and multiplayer modes, pre-orders are available now in the eShop.

Here's a new look at Detective Pikachu Returns.

Out on October 6 is Detective Pikachu Returns, a cinematic adventure starring Pikachu and his partner Tim Goodman. In the game, the duo will investigate various cases around Ryme City while searching for Harry, Tim’s missing father. They’ll also work with other Pokemon during their investigations as they follow scents with Growlithe, smash rocks with Darmanitan, and peer through walls with Luxray. Pre-orders are available now on the eShop and at select retailers.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Booster Course Pack 6 arrives this holiday seaspon.

The final wave of DLC for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe arrives this holiday season. Booster Course Pass Wave 6 will feature the Daisy Circuit from Mario Kart Wii, a race with Diddy Kong from Mario Kart: Double Dash, Funky Kong from Mario Kart Wii, and Pauline and Peachette from Mario Kart Tour. The final Booster Course Pass DLC will be available through Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack at no additional cost. The DLC can also be purchased on its own.

Complete a photo diary for homework by living your daily life as Anya.

SPY×ANYA: Operation Memories stars Anya Forger who has a new school assignment: create a photo diary. The game will have you spending time with Anya's family and friends at school, home, the beach, museums, and other familiar places where you will take pictures to fill up a photo diary. In addition to outings, you will play a variety of minigames to unlock costumes and add some flair to Anya’s memories by dressing everyone up in style. It's out next year.

Super Crazy Rhythm Castle is coming to Nintendo Switch on November 14.

Super Crazy Rhythm Castle is a chaotic rhythm adventure game coming Switch on November 14. The game has you timing your button presses with the music to solve puzzles and battle bosses with 30 tracks - including songs from Konami games. Can you perfect Bloody Tears and Vampire Killer from Castlevania? Pre-orders begin today through the eShop and in the My Nintendo Store.

Contra: Operation Galuga is coming to Nintendo Switch in early 2024.

The legendary Contra series is back with Contra: Operation Galugas This modern reimagining of the classic run-n-gun action game from the 1980s features modern graphics and sound. There are new stages, new play mechanics, an updated weapons system, and co-op combat for up to two players in Story Mode or four players in Arcade Mode. Contra: Operation Galuga comes to Switch in early 2024.

Lead a group of mercenaries in their search for wealth.

Wartales, out today on Switch, tasks you with leading a group of mercenaries in a quest for infamy and fortune across a medieval world. Customize your group’s appearance, skills ithand equipment, then craft a strategy to overcome your foes in tactical turn-based combat. Plus, up to four players can share command of a troop and overcome foes as a team in online multiplayer.

From the creators of 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim and Odin Sphere comes Unicorn Overlord.

Fight against fate and embark on a royal adventure to regain your reign in the timeless RPG Unicorn Overlord. From the creators of 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, Unicorn Overlord combines overworld exploration and an innovative battle system in Vanillaware style. Cultivate an army with over 60 distinct characters and become renowned throughout the five nations. Unicorn Overlord releases on Nintendo Switch on March 8, 2024.

Venture across 17 mysterious worlds and forge your own unique, branching story.

SaGa Emerald Beyond is coming to Switch next year. This multilayered RPG features the stories of six heroes with vastly different backgrounds, including a young man who fights with sentient puppets, a witch masking her identity, a crime-fighting duo, a songstress mech who lost her voice and body, and a recently awakened king of darkness. In the game, you will select a hero, and then follow their journey through 17 interconnected worlds where the stories will unfold based on your choices and actions.

Welcome to a parallel world of Eastward: population... growing!?

Enter a parallel world of Eastward in this upcoming DLC adventure for Eastward titled Octopia. Here, Sam and John return as farmers in a remote mountainside village to start a new life. You will work the land, tend livestock, and cook meals for familiar, yet strangely different, friends in this country life sim. Eastward: Octopia launches on Nintendo Switch this holiday season.

Prepare for a meticulously crafted turn-based JRPG with gorgeous 2D sprites and 3D backgrounds.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes heads to Switch on April 23, 2024. In it, you will lead over 100 distinct heroes in a bid to save the war-torn continent of Allraan. During your time in the game, you will confront foes in strategic Duels and intense War Battles, recruit allies, manage your town, and create a six-character party in your campaign against the Galdean Empire.

Experience adrenaline-fueled action with simple, fast-paced gameplay with Battle Crush.

Battle Crush is a simple, fast-paced game that's a 30-player brawl-for-all. Join in a showdown between characters fighting to reach the top as you jump, swim, and soar across the battlefield next spring on Nintendo Switch. A closed beta test will be available in October.