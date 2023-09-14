If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
LOOKING GOOD OLD PAL

GameCube classic Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door is getting a shiny new coat of paint

The second game in the Paper Mario series is back with a modern makeover.

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door
Image credit: Nintendo
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

Nintendo announced today its 2004 GameCube RPG Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door will return in 2024 with updated graphics.

In the game, you will join Mario and friends to discover the legendary treasure behind the ancient Thousand-Year Door.

The GameCube game will return with enhanced graphics for Switch in 2024.

The second game in the Paper Mario series finds Mario and Princess Peach involved in the search for a mystic treasure. During this time, Peach is kidnapped by an alien group called the X-Nauts, and it is up to Mario to find the treasure and save the princess.

Borrowing many gameplay elements from Paper Mario, for the majority of the game, you will control Mario, although Bowser and Princess Peach are playable during the game as well.

Storywise, the game tells the tale of a kingdom by the sea that was destroyed and sank into the depths of the earth. The town of Rogueport was later built on the site, and a treasure from the lost kingdom is said to exist behind a door within the ruins of the old town.

Peach mails Mario a letter that includes a treasure map she acquired in Rogueport, asking him to meet her. Before he arrives, Peach is kidnapped by the X-Nauts and taken to their base on the moon. The X-Nauts are led by their boss, Grodus, who also wants the treasure map.

After arriving in Rogueport, Mario learns the map reveals the location of seven Crystal Stars. These are required to unlock the mysterious Thousand-Year Door located in the ruins. Mario then sets out to collect all the Crystal Stars and meets up with new partners along his journey. Meanwhile, Bowser, in a bid to take over the world, attempts to steal the Crystal Stars.

We won't tell you more about the story, as we don't want to spoil it for you. It's a fun game, and we can't wait to revisit it on Switch when it releases in 2024 - which will mark 20 years since the original was released. We feel old now.

Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door
Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door
Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door
Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door
Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door
Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door
Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door
Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door
Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door
Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door
Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door
Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door
Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door
Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door
Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door
Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door
Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door
Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door
Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door
Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door
Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door
Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door
Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door
Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door
Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door
Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door
Image credit: Nintendo
Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Stephany is VG247’s News Editor. With a brain that lacks adhesive ducks, the ill-tempered, chaotic neutral fembot does her best to bring you the most interesting gaming news. She is also unofficially the site’s Lord of the Rings/Elder Scrolls Editor.

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch