Happy Mario Day: Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door remake and Luigi's Mansion 2 HD finally have release dates

To celebrate Mario Day, Nintendo has finally confirmed when you can expect to play Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door remake and Luigi's Mansion 2 HD.

Direct? What Direct? Who needs one of those when you can just drop a short video sharing that a sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie is in the works? While that was the main announcement for Mario Day, there were a few other confirmations offered by Nintendo too. First of all, there's the release date for Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door remake, which you'll finally be able to play on May 23, just a couple of months away now. On top of that, Nintendo also announced that Luigi's Mansion 2 HD will be out June 27, meaning you'll be sorted with Mario-related titles for a good two months at the very least.

No other details were confirmed or released about the pair of games, it really was a "we have release dates now don't forget about us" kind of announcement, though Nintendo did also reveal that some more classic Mario Game Boy games will be joining Nintendo Switch Online. First, there's Dr Mario, the Tetris-like title that most of you probably haven't played and its only relevancy is the fact that Dr Mario is a playable character in Smash Bros. Then, there's Mario Golf, originally released on the Game Boy Colour, alongside Mario Tennis for the same platform. Not massive additions, but fun ones nonetheless.

The Paper Mario: The Thousand Year-Door remake was announced last year as a bit of a surprise to many, as more recent entries in the series have since abandoned the RPG genre, and Nintendo had only announced the release date for its Super Mario RPG remake that same Direct. It is a welcome surprise, though, as it's a fan-favourite, and one that's been impossible to play legally for a long while.