Mario vs Donkey Kong: The GBA puzzle-platformer gets a Modern Remaster in 2024

The Game Boy Advance title Mario vs Donkey Kong is getting a remake, and it's coming to Nintendo Switch in 2024.

The story centers around Mario, who owns a toy factory that makes wind-up toys called Mini-Marios. Donkey Kong has stolen the Mini-Mario toys, and Mario sets out to get them back.

The toys are back in town.

In the game, you will pursue Donkey Kong through the factory, where you will run into increasingly challenging levels. There are several different environments in the game, such as a lava environment and a construction site, and there are five different types.

You will need to navigate dangerous platforms using handstands, jumps, and backflips to lead the Mini-Mario toys to safety and then face Donkey Kong head-on in various boss levels.

With the update to the game, you can enlist a friend and take on the game's levels in local co-op.

Mario vs Donkey Kong will be released on Nintendo Switch on February 16, 2024. Pre-orders begin today in the Nintendo eShop.