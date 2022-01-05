Uncharted video shows off extended look at the cargo plane scene

Our first look at the Uncharted film's official trailer came back in October. In it, we were given a look at Nathan Drake's fight in the cargo plane, which mirrors the one from Uncharted 3.

Today, Sony has provided an extended look at the cargo plane scene, and you can view it below - if you wish to be spoiled.

As you can see, as Nathan Drake, Tom Holland is pushed out of a cargo plane and is doing his best to climb back in via a set of cargo boxes tied together and hanging out of the plane. Not only does he have to contend with the wind and dangling boxes, but a bad buy is also shooting at him in the process.

Of course, he makes it back on the plane, but then, a Mercedes stored in the cargo hold comes speeding toward him and he's pushed out of the plane once again.

Set as a prequel to the games, the Uncharted film will tell the tale of how Nathan Drake came to meet and befriend Sully. It covers how Drake becomes a treasure hunter as he unravels one of history’s greatest mysteries that spans the globe.

The Uncharted film has been a long time coming. It has been in the works for ages, has lost more directors than fingers on one hand, has been revamped, re-written, you name it. But it's finally coming.

Out February 18 exclusively in theaters, the film also stars Antonio Banderas, Mark Wahlberg, Tati Gabrielle (The 100), Sophia Ali (The Wilds, Grey's Anatomy), and more.

It was directed by Venom’s Ruben Fleischer, and the script was written by Art Marcum, Matt Holloway, and Rafe Judkins.