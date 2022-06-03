Tunic is coming to PS4 and PS5 in September

Tunic, the isometric action game about a small fox on a big adventure, is coming to PlayStation consoles on September 27.

Revealed during the Xbox E3 2018 Briefing and available now on PC and Xbox systems, in the game, you play as the fox who is stranded on a mysterious beach. Armed with only your curiosity, you will confront large beasts, collect strange and powerful items, and unravel secrets on your adventure.

While the game looks like a cute action-adventure game, you will be fighting monsters as you explore this ancient land and the game's combat will test your reflexes and the land's mysteries will challenge your perception.

Your sword is the primary weapon, but you need to know when to dodge, block, and swing. To combat enemies, you can search the environment for bombs, stat boosts, and refillable health potions. Should you die, you will be sent back to the last checkpoint and all the items you used will not return with you, so be careful.

Scattered around the game world you will find instruction manual pages. Each one you collect can be added to your booklet which will form a compendium. It will give you the lay of the land and information on your combatants.

It sounds like a really fun game, and in our Tunic review, Dom called it an "oblique adventure gem" and "absolutely essential" for those with a fondness for adventure games.