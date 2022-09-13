The best Xbox game of the year so far arrives on Nintendo Switch later this month

Back in June, we already heard that Tunic – the isometric action game about a small fox on a big adventure – is coming to PlayStation consoles on September 27. Thanks to today's Nintendo Direct, though, we learned that the game will also come to Nintendo Switch consoles on the same day.

If you're a regular on this site, you know how I feel about Tunic by now – I've already popped off about it being an "oblique adventure gem" and "absolutely essential". I'm just writing this news piece to put it in fron of you once again, and urge you to play it.

In my Tunic review at the start of the year, I said:

Tunic comes at a perfect time; in the middle of a packed release schedule dripping with titles that delight in killing you, it’s a calmer, more mild-mannered take on the adventure game that wants to engage in a friendly dialogue. It doesn't want to yell at you – it wants to encourage you. To explore, engage, and experiment. It’s the perfect palate cleanser, taking anywhere between six and 20 hours, and absolutely essential if you’ve got a fondness for adventure games with a potion in their pocket, a cape around their neck, and a twinkle in their eye.

My thoughts on the game have only gotten more intense over the year to date; whether it's in the game's genius use of sound for its puzzles, or the hints towards there being more secrets left to uncover, Tunic is the little gem that just keeps on giving.

I really cannot recommend this perfect action adventure title more, so if you're out there with a Nintendo Switch and the itch for adventure whilst we wait for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you're in luck.

It may well be my game of the year.

Tunic comes to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Switch on September 27. It's available now on Xbox consoles and PC.