Total War: Warhammer 3, Galactic Civilizations 3, more coming to Xbox Game Pass in February

Microsoft has announced the next batch of games coming to Xbox Game Pass and PC Games Pass this month.

This is the second group of titles to be added for the month of February,

Today, Mass Effect Legendary Edition (EA Play) arrives on the cloud. As you know, this edition comes with the single-player base content and over 40 DLC from the trilogy: Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3. The content also includes promo weapons, armors, and packs.

Next up on February 17 is Lawn Mowing Simulator for Xbox One. In it, you will be mowing the British countryside which sounds like a chore, but it's meant to be relaxing. You will be running your own mowing business, and you get to ride around on real-life licensed lawnmowers. The roster includes machines made by manufacturers such as Toro, SCAG, and STIGA.

On the same day, those who have EA Play as part of their sub can download and play Madden NFL 22 on console and PC, and alongside it is Total War: Warhammer 3 arrives on the service day one. You should give our Total War: Warhammer 3 a review here.

Fast-paced FPS Roboquest comes to PC on February 22. This rogue-lite is playable in solo or co-op, and your goal is to battle it out against hordes of deadly robots in a scorched, future world.

On February 24 Galactic Civilizations 3 arrives on PC. Here you will build a civilization in this space 4X strategy game. You can choose from dozens of unique races and make a name for yourself through diplomacy, espionage, technological advances, and much more.

Super Mega Baseball 3 comes to console through EA Play on February 24. The third entry in the baseball simulator, it's friendly to both newbies and old pros alike, and features an all-new Franchise, Online Leagues, and Practice modes, plus improved graphics and on-field additions.

And finally, on February 28, Alice: Madness Returns arrives on PC through EA Play. After the death of her family, Alice will need to return to a Wonderland where the creatures are twisted, the puzzles are wicked, and the world around her is dissolving into insanity. While trying to restore her sanity, Alice also needs to discover the truth behind her family’s death which may not have been a simple accident caused by the house cat.

New games coming to the service mean others will leave. You have until February 28 to play the following games: Hypnospace Outlaw, Killer Queen Black, Stealth Inc 2, and Touhou Luna Nights.