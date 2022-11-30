Shocking no one, Todd Howard knows something about The Elder Scrolls 6 release date

What do we know about The Elder Scrolls 6 So far? Well, according to Microsoft, it's 'a mid-size game'. It will definitely release after Starfield. Bethesda director Todd Howard said – fairly recently – that the massive RPG is still in its design phase, which is the earliest stage of development proper.

So it's a way off yet. I think we can all agree on that. Whilst most of the internet – and, assumedly, all the staff at Sony – ponder the release date of Microsoft's hidden weapon, there's one man out there that does know when it's going to hit the virtual shelves. And that man is the aforementioned Todd Howard.

"I have a vague idea [about the Elder Scrolls 6 release date]," says Howard in an interview with Youtuber Lex Fridman (embedded below). "I wish it was soon. We want [the game] out too. And I wish they didn’t take as long as they did, but they do. If I could go back in time, it would never have been my plan to take as long as it’s taken."

Interesting; that makes us wonder if the company has altered its process for this and Starfield – and that's why the studio has taken longer to develop and reveal these titles than its past efforts. After all, when Howard envisions the game lasting 10 years, you can see why he wants Bethesda to be delicate with it.

"We all do [love Elder Scrolls], it’s part of us," Howard continues in the video. "When you’re not doing it for a while, you really miss it. I was in a meeting yesterday and I was like ‘I just want to play all of this right now.’ But we’re going to make sure we do it right for everybody."

Carrying on, Howard reiterates that the team in involved with the game knows and understands that players will be glued to it for years – decades – and that the developers are taking such care with it because it's going to hanging around in this industry for a long time to come.

The video above starts with a tease; Fridman asks Howard to blink once if he knows when the game is coming out – and it's a strong two hours and 45 minutes (!) from there. If you care about Bethesda and the industry, it's a good watch... if you have the time to spare.

If you want to make the wait for The Elder Scrolls 6 easier, why not play Daggerfall once again. Or better yet, try something a bit more esoteric and non-Bethesda and get your teeth into 2003 RPG banger, Arx Fatalis.