Tiny Tina's Wonderlands classes, environments, spells, and melee mechanics revealed

Quite a bit of new gameplay details have been provided for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Today, Gearbox Software gives us details on the Stabbomancer and Brr-zerker classes, new magical environments like Butt Stallion’s Castle, an overview of spells and melee mechanics, and much more.

In Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, you can create your own hero through appearance customization and a multiclass system that allows you to mix and match six different character skill trees. Two of those classes include the aforementioned Stabbomancer and Brr-Zerker.

Stabbomancers are sneaky, critical-hit-focused assassins who use magic whirling blades and can disappear into the shadows at will. They can also exploit a foe’s weaknesses to stealthily bring them down before they know what happened.

The Brr-Zerkers are frost-infused bruisers whose firepower can be combined with melee attacks. In battle, they like to fight up close and personal, taking point on the front lines.

Along with a look at two of the classes comes information on environments, which include mushroom forests, pirate coves, and a diverse array of locations in the Wonderlands. These environments feature their own plot missions, side quests, enemies, and more that will be discovered as you progress through the game.

Some of the places to explore include Brighthoof, which is the “crown jewel” of Queen Butt Stallion’s queendom. This capital of the Wonderlands is protected by the Diamond Guard, but for some reason, it has been “brought low” by nefarious enemies. The region includes Butt Stallion's Castle, Castle Sparklewithers, which glows so brightly, the queendom is bathed in its light.

There’s also Sunfang Oasis which featured lush foliage, lagoons, and large ruins from long-gone civilizations. While it may look a bit like a nice place to relax, it is home to the ferocious Coiled, which will apparently cause you some problems.

You will find a town in the sky thanks to the Tangledrift beanstalk. This ecosystem provides a lofty lifestyle in their high-rise homes, but just because these folks live above the ground doesn’t mean they are out of harm's reach.

In the game, you will be trying to defeat the Dragon Lord, and during your quest, you will run into a variety of monsters, from sharks with legs to sentient skeletons.

This includes the Skeleton Army, which was once just folks resting in their graves. Unfortunately, eternal rest wasn’t meant to be, as the Dragon Lord has reanimated their remains to become his soldiers in an unwavering army.

To help you combat the Skeleton Army and other enemies, the game features powerful guns, spells, and melee weapons.

Spellcasting can be used against enemies, and with most spells having a short cooldown, you can frequently fire magic from your fingertips. Some spells will make short work of enemies, and you can blast them with fire or send them flying with a mini-tornado. Other spells offer more utility, like giving you and your allies a bit of protection or reduced cooldowns.

In addition to guns and spells, you're able to keep a dedicated melee weapon constantly equipped and ready to use in combat. It's not likely to take precedence over the gun in your right hand and the spell in your left, but a few close-up strikes added to the mix will switch things around a bit.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands releases on March 25 across Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and PC via the Epic Games Store exclusively at launch, and on other PC digital storefronts later in 2022.