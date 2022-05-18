If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
THQ Nordic announces The Valiant, an upcoming medieval action-RTS with RPG elements

Coming to you courtesy of Kite Games.
Stephany Nunneley
News by Stephany Nunneley
Published on

The Valiant is an upcoming action-RTS with RPG elements "coming soon" to consoles and PC.

Described as a fresh experience for players wanting something new in the genre, the game focuses more on tactical combat with smaller forces.

In it, you will encounter a story-driven campaign where each mission’s challenge is unique. Decisions both on and off the battlefield will count, and you will want to select your forces carefully for each mission as well as decide the skills and equipment given to each hero.

With no base-building required, you will choose between three skill trees per hero with plenty of options to explore for a play style that fits you best. Once you jump into the game, you will experience challenging melee-centric combat which should appeal to even the most veteran RTS player.

The Valiant will be released for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

