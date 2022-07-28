This Sims 4 bug is aging characters at an alarming rate

Following yesterday's free update to The Sims 4, which will now allow players to choose the sexual orientation of their sims, a rather troublesome bug has emerged. The bug appears to be aging players' characters at an alarming rate.

If, like me, you can't stand to look after toddlers in The Sims 4, this isn't terrible news. However, the bug is not just affecting toddlers. Simply put, no sim is safe.

First reported by PCGamer, it appears that this bug is causing sims to grow from toddlers to seniors in just a matter of minutes. The Sims Community website, however, has reported that the issue is primarily affecting those who are using 'short' and 'long' life spans in the game.

In response to the patch notes, Twitter user @windyroses_ explains "Big issue here. I opened up a household and played for about 10 minutes and when I got back to my manage household, everyone is aged up. Kids are teens and young adults are almost elders."

They were far from the only one affected. In the comments of the Sims Community website's post, tashfirefitness shared "I honestly thought I missed their birthdays. I loaded up my game with zero mods just to see how it looks now and immediately my baby aged to a toddler and the young adult aged up."

If you're affected by this bug, Crincrict - who runs a Sims 4 Help Blog - has shared a few things that you can do. First and foremost, do not play with 'short' and 'long' lifespans. In fact, if you can, don't play any of your most beloved saves until the bug is addressed and fixed by EA.

If you choose to play a new save, be sure to use a normal lifespan, and if you want, you can also disable the aging process for the time being. To do this, load your game and then adjust your settings before loading your household.

Have you been affected by this somewhat amusing yet troubling bug?