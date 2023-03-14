These 9 PS Plus games are leaving the game catalogue forever in March

Nine games are leaving PS Plus this month, never to return to the service again! As such, if you've got a PS Plus Extra subscription, you should redeem these games as soon as possible, before they're taken away.

A combination of both PS4 and PS5 games, these titles are downloadable and playable on both of these consoles only. If you own either of these, then you're good to go.

Check out the trailer for the Vanishing of Ethan Carter here, if you've not seen anything about it.

PS Plus games leaving in March

Below are the nine PS4 and PS5 games leaving the PS Plus service in March:

Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 5 (PS5, PS4)

Override 2: Super Mech League (PS5, PS4)

Danger Zone (PS4)

Dungeons 2 (PS4)

Ghost of a Tale (PS4)

The Vanishing of Ethan Carter (PS4)

Velocibox (PS4)

Victor Vran: Overkill Edition (PS4)

WWE 2K22 (PS4)

They will be leaving PS plus on March 21, so you best get a shuffle on if you want to get them for free before they're gone!

We're expecting some new announcements of the upcoming PS Plus games that'll be taking their place later this month. So, keep an eye out for an update on the full list of PS Plus games available this month.

