There won't be an EA Play Live event this year

Electronic Arts has announced it will not hold its annual EA Play Live event this year.

The company has held a live event separate from E3 since 2016. That was the year the company stopped doing a traditional press conference, opting for showcase style announcements instead.

Speaking with IGN, an EA spokesperson stated that instead of an event in 2022, it will make announcements "when the time is right" for each of them" for each game.

"We love EA Play Live as it's our way of connecting with our players and sharing what’s new with all of you," reads the statement. "However, this year things aren't lining up to show you everything on one date. We have exciting things happening at our world-class studios and this year we’ll reveal much more about these projects when the time is right for each of them. We look forward to spending time with you throughout the year."

The first EA Play event in 2016 saw the reveal of Titanfall 2 multiplayer, Mass Effect Andromeda was shown off, Operations mode for Battlefield 1 was revealed, the company showed off what was to come to Star Wars Battlefront in way of extra content, concept art from Visceral's canceled Star Wars game was shown, and of course details on the yearly Madden and FIFA games were shared. EA also announced its EA Originals initiative for small indie developers and the first game under this label was Fe from Zoink Games.

Fast forward to 2021, the EA Play Live event was broadcast in July instead of June. Many companies opted for digital-only events that year due to the ongoing Covid pandemic. Leading up to the main livestream, throughout July, EA held four individual broadcasts which covered EA Sports, a discussion on Apex Legends and Battlefield 2042, a discussion on the role indies play in the industry, and Madden NFL 22 All-Access.

This year, E3 2022 will be online only again due to Covid worries. Last year, many developers and companies held virtual presentations leading up to and after the main event while the main show included showcases from Devolver Digital, Microsoft and Bethesda, and Square Enix. Ubisoft Forward, the PC Gaming Show, Future Games Show, and Nintendo Treehouse Live also took place during the main show.