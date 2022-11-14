The Witcher 3 next-gen update arrives December 14th

The Witcher 3 is getting a next gen update on December 14, free for all owners of the game on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

In terms of what’s actually being tweaked, the game will be receiving “dozens” of boosts to visuals, performance, faster loading times, and technical improvements. It’ll also be getting Ray-tracing support, and a variety of mods integrated fully into the game. In short, it’s set to be the best-running, prettiest-looking The Witcher 3 version on consoles.

Check out the trailer for The Witcher: Blodo Origin, another new project in the series!

For those interested in the series off the back of The Witcher Netflix show, the game will also be receiving new content inspired by said series. We’ve no word as to what that’ll be exactly, but a stream planned next week on the CD Projekt Red Twitch channel will apparently reveal more.

For those without a next generation console, several improvements are also planned for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch versions of The Witcher 3, as well as the Netflix Witcher themed content. However, as of writing, there is no release date for that update.

All in all it’s great to see one of the best RPGs in recent memory get continued support, especially as more fans flock to the series off the back of Henry Cavill’s performance, even with his recasting. Here’s hoping they aren’t spoiled too much, and remain invested in the story by the time The Witcher 1 Remake is released. Either way, another excuse to play The Witcher 3 is fine by me!

Will you be trying out this new version of The Witcher 3? Or have you had enough? Let us know below! For more articles on the series, check out our piece on the multiple Witcher projects in the works right now.