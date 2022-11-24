If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
The thing you hated from The Witcher Netflix show is coming to the game

All wrinkled and shrivelled up.
Connor Makar avatar
News by Connor Makar Staff Writer
The wrinkly, disgusting Nilfgaard armour from The Witcher Netflix show is coming to The Witcher 3, as part of the next gen upgrade. This is available for Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC on December 15.

For those who aren’t aware, the Kingdom of Nilfgaard was memed to oblivion when their strange and visually off putting armour in the TV show. As part of this major update, free for all pre-existing owners of The Witcher 3, several Netflix show themed cosmetics and missions are coming to the game.

The update also comes with overhauled performance, visual upgrades, a photo mode, and general bug fixes and optimisation for newer hardware. In addition, a series of fan-favourite mods that have proved popular among the community are being added.

CD Projekt Red has been, as you can imagine, very careful about spoiling the new quest coming to The Witcher 3 with this update. This quest, which is tied to the Netflix show, is brand-new and tantalising to think about. But whatever it is, we’ll be able to take it on with new equipment, as well as an alternate costume for Dandelion. Nice!

Another reason to jump back in and play The Witcher 3 is neat! With loads of new projects announced by CD Projekt Red, including the next game in The Witcher universe as well as a remake of The Witcher 1, it’s looking as if this is one final hurrah for the end of Geralt’s trilogy.

Are you excited to check it out? Let us know below! If you want to know more, we have a brilliant video on whether or not The Witcher 3 even needs a next gen update here!

