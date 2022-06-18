The Steam Summer Sale kicks off next week on June 23

Valve has announced the Steam Summer Sale will kick off next week on June 23.

As well as offering discounts on various titles, there will be trading cards to collect, badges to craft, and points to earn toward buying wallpapers, profile images, and more.

You may want to look out for mystery cards before the sale even begins, starting right now.

Finding summer discounts on Steam will be a breeze as you can search by genre, sub-genre, tags, recommendations, and the discovery queue. There's also the good old reliable search bar if you know the title you're looking for.

The Steam Summer Sale will run for two weeks and ends on July 7.

To hold you over until the sale starts, Steam Next Fest June 2022 Edition is going on right now.

Steam Next Fest runs through June 20, and thousands of demos are available. Developers are hosting livestreams to discuss their upcoming releases, and you can even chat with some if you like.