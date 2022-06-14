Steam Next Fest: June 2022 Edition - here's just some of the demos available

Steam Next Fest kicked off yesterday, and there are tons of indie demos ready for you to download and play.

Steam Next Fest: June 2022 Edition runs through June 20 and alongside demos, developers are taking part in livestreams to discuss their upcoming releases.

There are also chats with the devs themselves, and this will continue for the duration.

Interested in a strategic rogue-lite game where you challenge monsters within a limited time? Then you will want to give Siege of Dungeon a try. You can also download a demo for story-driven, co-op action-adventure game Leif's Adventure: Netherworld Hero, and there's one for Cats and the Other Lives which explores the reunion of a broken family from the perspective of their house cat, Aspen.

Running on Magic is a forced-scroll platformer where a quirky wizard is being chased by a tireless Grim Reaper; become outlaw biker Rast who like to smuggle in Scrap Riders; if you’ve been craving a game with a good haunted mansion vibe, try Gearbox Publishing’s Croatian-developed monochrome “roguelight” Eyes in the Dark; there's Fabular, the roguelike where the futuristic and the medieval collide; Roboty, a physics-based platformer without a jump button; Hill Agency: Purity/Decay is an Indigenous cybernoir detective narrative adventure set in a post-post-apocalyptical future; Terra Nil is a reverse city builder about ecosystem reconstruction published by Devolver Digital; and you can download the demo for survival horror experience Signalis.

You can also access demos for these cool-looking games: Metal: Hellsinger, Anger Foot, Moonscars, Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition, Brewmaster, Dave the Diver, Garden In, Faerie Afterlight, The Tarnishing of Juxtia, Railroads and Catacombs, and Farwoods.