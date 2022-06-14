If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Steam Next Fest: June 2022 Edition - here's just some of the demos available

Tons of indie demos available at the push of a button.
Stephany Nunneley
News Editor
Published on

Steam Next Fest kicked off yesterday, and there are tons of indie demos ready for you to download and play.

Steam Next Fest: June 2022 Edition runs through June 20 and alongside demos, developers are taking part in livestreams to discuss their upcoming releases.

There are also chats with the devs themselves, and this will continue for the duration.

There will be demos available for titles such as the grand strategy title Great Houses of Calderia set in a fantastic land inspired by the Renaissance; there's the puzzle game Railbound about fixing train connections; Mythic is a Roguelite MMO where you explore an infinite, procedurally generated labyrinth; you can grab a demo for the chaotic-looking Filthy Animals, a multiplayer heist game for 1-4 players where you take on the role of mutant animals; there's Dwarven Skykeep, a fun-looking title where you employ dwarves to build towers full of magic crystals and armories and fight of hordes; and you can try out the single-player open-world survival Survival: Fountain of Youth.

Interested in a strategic rogue-lite game where you challenge monsters within a limited time? Then you will want to give Siege of Dungeon a try. You can also download a demo for story-driven, co-op action-adventure game Leif's Adventure: Netherworld Hero, and there's one for Cats and the Other Lives which explores the reunion of a broken family from the perspective of their house cat, Aspen.

Running on Magic is a forced-scroll platformer where a quirky wizard is being chased by a tireless Grim Reaper; become outlaw biker Rast who like to smuggle in Scrap Riders; if you’ve been craving a game with a good haunted mansion vibe, try Gearbox Publishing’s Croatian-developed monochrome “roguelight” Eyes in the Dark; there's Fabular, the roguelike where the futuristic and the medieval collide; Roboty, a physics-based platformer without a jump button; Hill Agency: Purity/Decay is an Indigenous cybernoir detective narrative adventure set in a post-post-apocalyptical future; Terra Nil is a reverse city builder about ecosystem reconstruction published by Devolver Digital; and you can download the demo for survival horror experience Signalis.

You can also access demos for these cool-looking games: Metal: Hellsinger, Anger Foot, Moonscars, Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition, Brewmaster, Dave the Diver, Garden In, Faerie Afterlight, The Tarnishing of Juxtia, Railroads and Catacombs, and Farwoods.

