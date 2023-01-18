The Sims 4 reveals two new kits for your Sims bathrooms and bedrooms

Today, EA and Maxis have unveiled two new kits for The Sims 4: The Sims 4 Simtimates Collection Kit, and The Sims 4 Bathroom Clutter Kit. Both kits will be available on all platforms as of January 19, and will spice up your Sims more intimate moments; whether that’s Woohooing or simply showering.

Did you know that The Sims 4 is now also free to play?

The Simtimates Collection Kit doesn’t come as too much of a surprise, given that assets for the kit were accidentally leaked on the EA App just a few days ago. The Bathroom Clutter Kit, on the other hand, comes as a pleasant surprise to Simmers.

The Sims teamed up with MeUndies to create the Simtimates Collection, creating a kit of “fun and flirty contemporary loungewear.” In a press release, EA and Maxis explain that, “it is important to both MeUndies and The Sims, that people, and Sims, feel confident and empowered in their bodies, and by extension, their clothes. Our items will look great on all shapes and sizes.”

The Bathroom Clutter Kit will have Sims embracing the chaotic clutter of day to day life, in the bathroom. Sims can leave their makeup strewn across bathroom counters if you choose that way of life for them, or you can instead provide them with drawers to keep things neat and tidy. In addition, there’ll be plenty more decor to add more personality to your Sims bathrooms.

Both the Simtimates Collection Kit and Bathroom Clutter Kit will become available on January 19. Will you be trying either of them out?

