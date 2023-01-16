If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
IT'S ALL RELATIVE!

Latest The Sims 4 leak shows off new paid kit full of underwear

Yes, you heard that right. The Simtimates collection could be on its way.

Kelsey Raynor avatar
News by Kelsey Raynor Guides Writer
Published on
Asset from The Sims 4's Modern Menswear DLC Kit showing three sims talking to each other

As first noted by Sims Community, it wouldn’t be a new Sims season without a leak, and they’re completely correct. Initially spotted by Reddit user u/nekokitty200, before later being picked up by Sims Community, leaks of an underwear-focused kit for The Sims 4 have emerged.

Did you know that The Sims 4 is now free to play?

Recently, EA revealed that the EA App had left its beta phase and would soon replace Origin. However, in a recent rebranding of the app, someone behind the scenes has accidentally leaked new images of the latest kit to come to The Sims 4.

u/nekokitty200 noticed that the images on the EA App storefront had been replaced, and those for The Sims 4’s Modern Menswear Kit had been misplaced with images of a new, unseen before kit of intimates.

A screenshot of the EA App showing off a misplaced The Sims 4 asset
You can spot the misplaced asset in this screenshot here. Via Sims Community.

This particular leak was also later shown off on Twitter by prolific Simmer, @LuddySimmer, who grabbed and shared screenshots of the misplaced assets which detailed the name of the kit up-close; The Simtimates Collection.

As with all leaks, you should take this with a pinch of salt. Although, considering the leaked images are coming from EA itself, and coincide with the newly-revealed roadmap for The Sims 4, there’s a good chance you will soon be able to adorn your sims in lingerie galore.

The Sims 4’s recent roadmap revealed that two new unique kits would arrive in the future, alongside a big update to Infants! On top of these, there'll be yet another expansion pack to look forward to.

Simmers can find out more during a community livestream on January 31, and who knows, maybe we’ll get some answers regarding The Simtimates Collection, too.

