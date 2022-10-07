EA Desktop app is out of beta and will soon replace Origin

Electronic Arts has released its EA app for Windows out of beta, and it is now available for all to download.

The app will replace Origin, the PC platform EA introduced over 10 years ago. The app, according to EA, is "faster, more reliable, and more streamlined" than Origin, and will be the "best possible place" to experience the company's games, services and content.

FIFA 23 Launch Trailer

With the app, you can automatically download games and background updates, and build your friends list by connecting your EA account to other platforms and services like Steam, Xbox, and PlayStation. Each user will also have a custom and unique ID, and once connected to the app, users will know what and when friends are playing, allowing players to jump in and game together.

EA will be inviting those still using Origin to make the move soon. By the time an invite is sent, the company said all games and content, including games previously installed, will be ready and waiting via the EA app. All local and cloud saves will transfer forward ensuring users can pick up where they left off. The friends list will transfer, too.

Any game that lists in-game hours or achievements will be carried over to the EA app, and all in-game purchases will carry over.

The EA app is now available for supported Windows PCs. For those using MacOS, Origin for Mac will continue to be the place where games are accessible.