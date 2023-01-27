Xbox and Switch release date set for former PlayStation console exclusive The Pathless

Annapurna Interactive and Giant Squid Games have announced a release date for The Pathless on Switch and Xbox consoles.

Previously a console exclusive on PlayStation, the game will release digitally for the aforementioned platforms on February 2.

The Pathless - Switch and Xbox release date trailer

Developed by the team behind ABZU, the 2020 game finds you taking on the role of the Hunter, an archer striving to rid the world of the darkness that grips it.

In The Pathless, you will form a connection with an eagle companion to hunt corrupted spirits, explore secretive forests, solve puzzles in ancient ruins, and be tested in epic battles.

iam8bit and Skybound will also release a physical retail edition for Switch, with details to be revealed in the coming weeks.

The Pathless is also available on PC and Apple Arcade.