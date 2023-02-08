The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will cost $70

Nintendo's news hasn’t stopped over the past day or so, with various financial milestones being revealed, including the fact that the Nintendo Switch is the second best-selling home console of all time.

Catch the trailer that revealed the title for Tears of the Kingdom right here.

The news from Nintendo doesn’t stop there, however. First spotted by the folk over at Nintendo Life, an official listing for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has been added to the Nintendo store, alongside its retail price.

On the US webpage, the price for the highly anticipated title sits at $69.99, which is hefty but doesn’t come as too much of a surprise ever since Sony made the decision to raise the price of its first-party games. Here’s to hoping that $70 dollar games don’t become the new normal, but it seems inevitable now.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild launched at the price of $59.99 and still sits at that price on the Nintendo Store. The cost of Tears of the Kingdom features a 10 dollar price-hike, and honestly, it’s unlikely we’ll see this game go on sale for a long time.

Of course, in typical Nintendo fashion, the price of Tears of the Kingdom has since been removed from the page. However, with a Nintendo Direct lined up for 10pm tonight, we’ll hopefully see some more of the game to gear us up for inevitably emptying our wallets to play it.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will release on May 12, 2023, on Nintendo Switch.