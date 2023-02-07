Nintendo Switch is now the second best-selling home console of all time

Switch has hit a new sales milestone and is now the second best-selling home console of all time behind PlayStation 2 and ahead of PS4.

In its latest financial report for the nine months ending January 31, 2023, Nintendo reported 122.56 million Switch units sold.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) - Announcement Trailer

General platform sales find Switch the third best-selling system of all time, following PS2 in first place with over 155 million units sold and Nintendo DS in second place with 154 million units sold. In fourth are the Game Boy and Game Boy Color handhelds (118.7 million), followed by PS4 in fifth place(117.2 million).

Switch has also sold more games than any other Nintendo offering, with 994.3 million units of software sold, followed by Nintendo DS with 958.8 million units sold and Wii with 921.9 million software units sold.

Overall, for the period ending January 31, 2023, Switch sold 14.91 million units, with OLED sales contributing 7.8 million units, the standard version selling 5.22 million, and the Lite offering moved 2 million units.