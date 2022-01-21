The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask is coming to Switch Online + Expansion Pack

The next N64 game coming to Switch Online + Expansion Pack is The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask.

Nintendo confirmed the news via a tweet yesterday.

The action-adventure game is the sixth game in the Zelda franchise and was released in 2000 as the second game in the series to use 3D graphics. It takes place two months after the events of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and finds Link in Termina, a world parallel to Hyrule. Here, he learns the world is in danger due to the fact the moon will fall in three days, thanks to the Skull Kid being under the influence of Majora's Mask.

The game features a three-day cycle will which will repeat, and Link turns into different beings depending upon the mask he is wearing. The flow of time is controlled via songs played on the Ocarina. Different tunes will also open passages to four temple dungeons, each of which contain various enemies and puzzles.

It has been released several times over the years for other Nintendo consoles. In 2003 it came to GameCube as part of The Legend of Zelda: Collector's Edition, in 2009 it arrived on Wii through Virtual Console and through the service again for Wii U in 2016. It was also released in 2015 for 3DS as The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask 3D (video above), and a special Nintendo 3DS XL was released alongside the game.

You can expect the game to go live through the Switch Online + Expansion Pack service in February.