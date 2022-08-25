The Last Case of Benedict Fox videos go deep into the secrets of the Mansion, introduce you to the Tattooist

The Last Case of Benedict Fox is a Lovecraftian Metroidvania with lovely hand-crafted visuals which seem to fit perfectly with the twisted world of the game.

As self-proclaimed detective Benedict Fox, you will have to sort your way through a world of secret organizations, forbidden rituals, and cold-blooded murders. To find clues to untimely deaths, you will dive into the victims’ consciousness to explore their memories.

You won't be going it alone, as you will have a companion along for the ride. Unlike a typical sidekick or a Dr. Watson, your ally is a demon to which you are bound. It is this demon that allows you to explore the minds of the recently deceased to get a “testimony.”

While trying to uncover the secrets of an old mansion where a couple has died, and their child is missing, you will be drawn into the dark, intimate intrigue surrounding the case and will have to face the family’s demons - both figuratively and literally.

In the game, memories, emotions, and traumas can take physical form. Expect to fight demons, monsters, and disciples of secret organizations using the weapons at your disposal along with your demon powers.

During gamescom, two new videos dropped for the game, one of which is a developer walkthrough taking a deeper look into the secrets of Mansion, the alternative reality called Limbo, and how the Mansion and Limbo are linked.

The walkthrough also reveals the Tattooist, a character who provides Benedict with new abilities that will aid him in progressing through the depths of Limbo.

A second video provides a glimpse of the game’s map along with the Tattooist.

Developed by Plot Twist, The Last Case of Benedict Fox is coming to PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S in spring 2023. It will be a day one release on Xbox Game Pass.