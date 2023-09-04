Bethesda knows we have great expectations for Elder Scrolls 6

Starfield seems to be harbouring a little reference to The Elder Scrolls 6, and it certainly seems that Bethesda thinks we have pretty great expectations for it.

As shared on the game's subreddit, you can find an exhibit in New Homestead that discusses some kind of ancient scroll that has been lost to time. One thing that did remain though is a fancy and quite fantasy looking scroll holder, which certainly looks like it could fit very easily into the world of Elder Scrolls. It's pretty obvious that Bethesda put this in as a little nod to its next major release, but the thing that puts the icing on the cake is the fact that it's being propped up by a book. Which book is it you ask? Great Expectations by Charles Dickens.

That little goof definitely get a chuckle out of me, not just because it's a classic bit of Bethesda silliness, but the idea of a museum curator not being able to figure out how to get the scroll holder to stand on its own so they just use a book to prop it up tickles me in a very particular way.

The fact that Bethesda thinks we all have such big expectations for the next Elder Scrolls game isn't exactly surprising. After all, the last entry in the series, Skyrim, was released more than a decade ago, an incredibly long time to go without a new entry. Plus, The Elder Scrolls 6 was announced five years ago now, itself a long time to go without any concrete information on it.

Bethesda confirmed that The Elder Scrolls 6 has finally moved out of pre-production into the early-development phase last month, so we've definitely still got a while to go until we hear more about it. And yes, Todd Howard thinks it might have been announced a bit too early as well.

