If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
STEAMY

The Division 2 is now available through Steam

Welcome to the family.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

Now that its exclusivity period with the Epic and the Ubisoft stores has ended, The Division 2 is now available on Steam.

If that wasn't enough, the standard edition is also on sale for $9/£7.80, and the Warlords of New York Editions are also on sale.

The Division 2: Warlords of New York Overview Trailer

The only things regarding The Division 2's release on the service that may keep you from purchasing it are that it doesn't feature Steam achievements, and the game requires the Ubisoft Connect launcher. If those sorts of things are a dealbreaker for you.

Some Steam users also report issues with the game crashing to the desktop randomly, which Ubisoft says is currently under investigation.

Ubisoft announced last year its PC games would return to Steam, starting with Assassin's Creed Valhalla followed by Anno 1800, Roller Champions, and Immortals Fenyx Rising, respectively.

Tagged With
Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Stephany is VG247’s News Editor. With a brain that lacks adhesive ducks, the ill-tempered, chaotic neutral fembot does her best to bring you the most interesting gaming news. She is also unofficially the site’s Lord of the Rings/Elder Scrolls Editor.

Become a VG247 supporter and get your first month for £1!

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a VG247 subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

See more information
Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch