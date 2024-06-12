The Boys season 5 will be the last one after all, but Amazon doesn't seem ready to get rid of this cash cow just yet

Despite recently saying he's not going to commit to a specific number, The Boys creator Eric Kripke has confirmed season 5 will be its last one.

It was just the other week that Kripke said he doesn't want to say how many seasons of The Boys there will be, primarily because of how wrong he got it with Supernatural, and yet now on his personal Twitter account he's announced that actually, yes, season 5 will be the final one. "Season 4 Premiere Week is a good time to announce: Season 5 will be the Final Season!" he wrote on Twitter. "Always my plan, I just had to be cagey till I got the final OK from Vought. Thrilled to bring the story to a gory, epic, moist climax. Watch Season 4 in 2 DAYS, cause the end has begun!"

Kripke also spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the announcement, saying that he's "excited to finally execute a 5-season plan," tongue-in-cheekily referencing his failure to do so with Supernatural. "That's very exciting for me." Kripke explained his reasoning for putting a hard cap on it, saying, "Part of it is such a wonky stupid screenwriter thing but three and five are the big magical numbers for writing. Three is movie acts, TV acts are five. Jokes are a runner of three for five. Five just seems like a good round number. It's enough to tell the story but also bring it to a climax without wearing out its welcome. It's been hard because I haven't been able to tell everyone. I was thrilled to finally be able to get the word out there."

Of course, all you hardcore fans might be worried that this is the end of the line for the world of The Boys. Kripke went on to tell EW that "This story of The Boys will not continue on. With any luck, Gen V will continue on, there will be hopefully a couple others in development that we're talking about that can continue on, but The Boys story ends in season 5." There were reports earlier this year that a series set in Mexico had started development, and Gen V was renewed for a second season less than a month after its premiere, so any which way you look at it, there's definitely more to come from the messed-up, asshole superhero filled world.