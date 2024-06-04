Turns out The Boys won't end at season 5 after all: "No one was more wrong in all of human history"

The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke has barely even started on season 5, but he already knows the show won't end there.

It's pretty clear that Amazon is happy with how The Boys is doing, as the streaming series got an early season 5 renewal last month, a whole month before season 4 is set to drop. In turn, there's no reason to think that Amazon wouldn't want to keep that gravy train running, and series showrunner Kripke certainly sounds happy to do so. Back in 2020, as part of a Twitter Q&A, The Boys TV series creator did say there were five seasons planned in total. "My last show, Supernatural, I said five seasons for sure, and then that f***er went 15," said at the time. "So I'm mostly going to keep my mouth shut, but creatively five feels like a good round number." Now, in an interview with Inverse, Kripke has gone back on that, saying that he does actually have plans to go beyond the fifth season.

"I have learned since then to not try to call the seasons as the person who, and this is without hyperbole, is literally the most wrong in entertainment history of how many seasons their show should go," Kripke said. "Someone pointed that out to me and I was like, 'You're right. That's ridiculous. I need to keep my mouth shut.' And so I will." In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Amazon executive Vernon Sanders did seem to suggest there wasn't any intention to end The Boys any time soon, saying, "Eric has had a vision for what this all leads to for years now, and we've been in an ongoing conversation about what comes next. So, it's probably premature to talk about that beyond saying we believe in Eric, and if Eric is interested in continuing the story, we'll be the first ones in line to really work with him on what that is."

While talking with Inverse, Kripke seemed to make it clear that it was a silly idea to try and say how many seasons a show of his might run for, going on to say "No one was more wrong in all of human history about how many seasons their show was going to go than this guy. So I am not going to make that same mistake twice. Guinness World Record of who is dumbest about how long their show should go, there would literally be a picture of me."

Season 4 of The Boys is set to arrive on Prime Video June 13, next week, with a triple episode premiere, before switching to a weekly release.