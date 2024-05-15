The Boys are coming back, as the Amazon series gets an early season 5 renewal

The Boys season 4 isn't even out yet, and Amazon has already decided to renew the Prime Video series for a season 5.

It's quite obvious that The Boys is a very popular show. For one, in an era of streaming where shows get cancelled left, right, and centre, it's managed to make it to a fourth season. There's also the fact it's received its very own spin-off, Gen V, which was quickly renewed for a second season after its premiere, and there's another spin-off on the way too. And now, Amazon has announced yesterday a whole month before the arrival of season 4 that The Boys will be getting a season 5, clearly showing confidence in the superhero satire.

"The Boys is an unabashed and bold series that continues captivating our customers all over the world by piercing the cultural fabric season after season," Amazon MGM Studios' head of television Vernon Sanders said in a statement. "We are proud of this series that has grown into a global franchise, and we are thrilled that Eric Kripke and the creative team have more engaging stories to tell for all the loyal fans."

Showrunner Kripke provided his own statement on the news, saying, "The Boys could be the best job I’ll ever have. What other show allows me to write about politics, capitalism, family, and exploding genitalia, though not in that order. The cast and crew are deeply grateful to Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios for the opportunity to tell this story for another season. My only problem is that since this year promises to be free of any conflict or misinformation, we’re not sure what to write about."

The anticipated fourth season of The Boys is finally coming to Prime Video June 13, next month, arriving with three whole episodes before switching to a standard weekly release for a total of eight episodes.