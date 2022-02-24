The Ascent will be released for PS4 and PS5 in March

It's official: The Ascent is coming to PlayStation consoles.

First outed by the ESRB back in January, the Neon Giant-developed game will be released for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on March 24.

The isometric shooter RPG is set in a cyberpunk metropolis where mega-corporations rulke the place. Here, everyone works for them as indentured servents, paying off debt they owe to the corporations for bringing them to Veles.

Released on July 29 for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S, the game made over $5 million its first weekend on sale, and secured the number one slot on the Steam Global Charts.

If you are interested in the game, be sure to look over Sherif’s review where he calls the game a “consistently stunning and surprising action game that sets a new standard.” You can also check out our reviews round-up.