TFT set 7.5: Everything coming in the new update

There’s a massive new update coming to Teamfight Tactics, with set 7.5 bringing a whole new selection of champions, traits, and other key alterations that’ll refresh the current TFT experience. Curious to know what’s coming? We’ve broken down all the major updates so you know exactly what to expect!

Below you’ll find a list that’ll send you straight to the section you’re interested in, or you can read the breakdown in full.

Watch the original set 7.0 cinematic trailer for Teamfight Tactics here!

TFT set 7.5 release date

TFT set 7.5 is set to launch in early September, when the current TFT battle pass expires. As such, be prepared to jump in around September 8 if you want to jump in day one.

TFT set 7.5 — dragon trait rework

While the base set had you focusing on a single dragon per-board, this update will break down the barriers to a full Dragon team, with a reworked Dragon trait and new dragons to used to.

Each dragon still adds +3 to their other trait, but having multiple in play at once also provides new bonuses. These are:

1 : 300 bonus health

: 300 bonus health 2 : 20 armour and magic resist

: 20 armour and magic resist 3 : 10% bonus damage

: 10% bonus damage 4 : +1 team size

: +1 team size 5: Double previous bonuses

To help you reach up to the higher tiers of the new dragon trait, new dragons have been added to the champions pool, plus the cost of dragons has been altered so they are more affordable. New rare dragons will cost six gold, epic will cost seven gold, and legendary dragons will cost eight gold.

As for these new dragons, there are five in total. These are:

Nomsy : 6 gold - Prodigy (x3), Dragon, Evoker

: 6 gold - Prodigy (x3), Dragon, Evoker Ziggy : 6 gold - Guild (x3), Dragon

: 6 gold - Guild (x3), Dragon Sohm : 7 gold - Lagoon (x3), Mage, Dragon

: 7 gold - Lagoon (x3), Mage, Dragon Swain, Dragon Tyrant : 7 gold - Darkflight, Dragon

: 7 gold - Darkflight, Dragon Terra: 8 gold - Monolith (x3), Dragon

TFT set 7.5 — Treasure Dragon Rework

The treasure dragon is also getting a rework this update, giving more variety to the typical free loot selection introduced earlier this year. Now, instead of the regular offering, there are three types of treasure dragon: order, chaos, and the regular version.

The regular version remains the same, however the chaos treasure dragon has literally everything on offer including fully built items, components, and more up for grabs. Where the chaos dragon enhances randomness, the order treasure dragon is more predictable. It always offers a radiant item, providing a guaranteed power boost without the need for rerolling.

TFT set 7.5 — New traits

With any new set update, we have new traits! The first, Lagoon, provides bonus ability power and attack speed, plus a new source of orbs that dishes out loot as your Lagoon champions cast spells. With the more Lagoon champions you place on the board, the increased ability power and attack speed boosts are enhanced further.

There’s also Darkflight, Swain’s new trait as he takes up his dragon-form. This places a Darkflight hex on your board, which will automatically sacrifice a champion placed on it at the start of the round. The plus side? It provides bonus health plus one random equipped item to each Darkflight unit on your board, allowing you to provide a team-wide power boost. The more Darkflight units you have, the greater the health bonus!

Astral no longer has the Astral shop, since it was a bit too easy to get 3-star Astral champions, however you now get an Astral orb after every PvP round. As such, it should still remain a good scaling and eco trait.

Finally Monolith — the new trait exclusive to Terra — places three hexes on the battlefield that provides 15% damage reduction to champions places in them.

TFT set 7.5 — Removed traits

With the new coming in comes the departure of the old, and we’ve got some traits heading off with set 7.5. These include:

Revel

Legend

Trainer

TFT set 7.5 — New champions

There are a few new champions coming to the game to replace a few on the way out (we’ll get to them later)! These include:

Graves : 4 gold — Tempest,Cannoneer

: 4 gold — Tempest,Cannoneer Jayce : 4 gold — Guild, Shapeshifter

: 4 gold — Guild, Shapeshifter Pantheon: 4 gold — Whisper, Warrior

TFT set 7.5 — Removed champions

Here are the champions being removed this update:

Taric

Aatrox

Ashe

Kayne

Nami

Shen

Thresh

Elise

Illaoi

Ryze

Swain

Neeko

Talon

Pyke

TFT set 7.5 — Item changes

Two items are getting changed this update to better suit the set. These changes are:

Spear of Shojin: Has lost mana but has gained AP. This means the item will now make more sense on ability-focused champions, where it was seeing a lot of use before anyway.

Frozen Heart / Fimbulwinter: Frozen Heart is gone, and has been replaced with Fumblewinter. This used the same components, providing +20 armour and +30 mana. This new item shields three nearby allies with a 30% maximum health shield that lasts up to three seconds. While shielded allies gain attack damage and ability power, making this a great item for assassins and heavy frontline comps!

TFT set 7.5 — New battle pass and chibis

As expected, a new battle pass will be coming with set 7.5 which will feature a range of new cosmetics for those who feel like splashing out a bit of cash. This includes two new arenas (Grotto of the Secret Spa and Choncc’s Splash Resort) as well as two new little legends (Sauna Sprite and Regal Koi Starmaw)!

Fans of the Chibi Yasuo little legend have more to look forward too with chibi Lee Sin! Not only can you represent your love for the blind martial artist with set 7.5, but the DragonMancer variation will let you express your wider appreciation for all things scaly.

That wraps up our breakdown on everything coming in TFt set 7.5! What do you think of the changes? Let us know below!