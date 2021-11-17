Teamfight Tactics, Riot Game’s charming auto battler included within the League of Legends client, has been a fan favourite mode eversince its release. While you can always queue it up on your own and climb those ranks, TFT is a fantastic mode to play with a group of friends. For those who enjoy playing alongside their pals, the new Double Up mode might be the perfect addition.

Here’s how it works. Rather than a game where eight players fight in a free-for-all, you and your partner take on three other teams of two. Each team shares a life pool, and must communicate to construct team compositions that compliment each other. If they don’t, the pair will end up dead last.

Double Up also adds a few interesting twists to the typical structure of TFT games, including the ability to send champions you buy and level ups to your partners board, as well occasionally sending them gifts of item components or gold.

The coolest of these spins in the formula is what happens when you quickly defeat your opponent, which automatically sends your surviving units over to your partner's board to help them out.

I spent some time today trying out Double Up and I have to say, it’s giving off fantastic first impressions. The cooperative angle that previously was absent from TFT fits perfectly into the format, and it's nice to able to actually communicate strategy like you would in a standard game of League of Legends.

Also, I can only imagine the specific meta that will form around this mode. Pairing up two compositions that’ll allow each player to perform at their best is certainly something I’ll be dedicated some thought to over the coming days.

Double Up comes alongside the 11.23 patch, also known as the season 12 pre-season update, which is making huge changes across the board in League of Legends. It’s proving to be an exciting time for fans of Riot Game’s products - with a new agent being added to Valorant only yesterday.