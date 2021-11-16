Bonjour! Today, Valorant is getting a brand new agent added to the cast as part of patch 3.10. They’re called Chamber, a french weapons designer, is the seventeenth character to be playable in-game. This comes with the Undercity Nights chapter of content drops with Riot Game’s gigantic Arcane campaign, which has led to new cosmetics and in-game content across Riot’s catalogue of titles.

Chamber is a Sentinel character with an array of defensive abilities that play around with his background as a creator of fancy guns. These abilities are as follows:

His Q allows him to equip a custom heavy pistol.

His E has Chamber place teleportation anchors, that can be picked up replaced for quick transportation across the map.

Chambers’ C ability has him throw a business card that deploys a slowing field on the floor where it hits.

His ultimate ability allows Chamber to pull our his custom sniper rifle. When you score a kill with this weapon, a slowing field is placed beneath the slain enemy, allowing you to greatly slow the approach of group pushes.

Chamber is not coming to Valorant alone, there’s also the new competitive 5v5 queue that lets players of any rank team up and strive to win some games as a squad. Riot’s justification for adding this is their goal to reduce smurfing - the practice of higher rank players creating low rank accounts.

The statement written in the patch notes is as follows: “In an effort to reduce smurfing, we’re removing all ranked restrictions from 5-stack parties in Competitive Queue. Our data has shown that the most common reason that players smurf, is because they want to play with their friends outside the bounds of our current ranked restrictions. Removing these boundaries for 5-stacks specifically, means that you can play with your friends regardless of the restrictions that exist for smaller party sizes in Competitive Queue.”

This comes with specifically tailed ranking adjustments aimed at reducing the skill disparity between two teams, as well as the total removal of 4-player competitive queue which has led to many frustrating games for the sole player who isn't a part of the pre-formed group.

This package, alongside numerous bug fixes sprinkled on top, makes patch 3.10 seem to be a great addition to Riot Game’s tactical FPS. We’ll have to wait and see whether the tweaks made to 5v5 competitive matches work as intended, or if it’ll expose newfound problems for players looking to grab their friends and jump into a quick game of Valorant.

As part of Riot’s huge push around Arcane, they recently added Jinx to Fortnite as part of a larger Riot x Epic Games collaboration. This also resulted in Riot’s many games including League of Legends, Legends of Runeterra, and Valorant appearing on the Epic Games Store.