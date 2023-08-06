Tekken 8 gets more character leaks, but this time it's Bandai Namco Europe's fault

Tekken 8 has been hit by yet another leak, this time from Bandai Namco Europe itself, accidentally revealing two characters early.

It was only just over a week ago that a select number of characters were leaked as part of Tekken 8's Closed Network Test, and now another leak has taken place ahead of a likely official reveal at EVO this weekend. Earlier this week, it was spotted on the official Bandai Namco Europe website that two characters coming to Tekken 8 were listed that haven't been shown off yet. One of these characters is apparently Raven, who was one of the characters listed as part of the Closed Network Test leak, and another is called Azucena, a new character to the series, so not much information about them at the moment.

The leak was shared over on the GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit, where it was noted this is the third time that Bandai Namco Europe has accidentally shared Tekken 8 information early. It should be noted that it was just the names that were revealed, as no trailers were attached to the posts, so we haven't seen the characters in action at all.

Also pointed out on the subreddit is that Azucena is a type of flower, or more specifically it's the Spanish name for lilies. Flowers tend to have specific meanings, with lilies generally representing themes of purity or rebirth, but whether that ties into the character at all obviously remains to be seen.

We'll probably get a formal reveal of the pair of characters by the end of the day, so keep your eyes peeled to see what they both look like in action.

Tekken 8 still doesn't have a release date, but it will be available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S whenever it does end up launching.