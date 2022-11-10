If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
FEEL OLD YET?

Tales of Symphonia Remastered takes you back to Sylvarant and Tethe’alla in February 2023

Has it really been 20 years?
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Bandai Namco has announced a release date for Tales of Symphonia Remastered.

The original game was released in 2003, and returns in 2023 with HD visual enhancements, improved controls for navigating the Elemental Cargo ship, the ability to skip events and cutscenes, additional save screen information, and minor quality-of-life improvements.

Tales of Symphonia Remastered | Release Date Trailer

The game finds you encountering a dying world where legend has it a Chosen One will one day save the land. But, there is another world too, and the fate of both tie together, so it's up to Lloyd Irving and his friends try to save the worlds of Sylvarant and Tethe’alla, where the rebirth of one means the decline of the other.

You can plahy the game alone or with up to four players during battles, with a variety of battle strategies and systems such as combos that combine a variety of Skills/Magic, Mystic Artes with flashy effects, and Unison Attack, coordinated techniques that can unleash powerful series of attacks.

Tales of Symphonia Remastered will be made available February 17, 2023 on PS4, Switch, and Xbox One and will be compatible with PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

