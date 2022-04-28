Tales of Arise has reached 2 million copies sold

Tales of Arise has reached another sales milestone for Bandai Namco.

According to the company, the game has sold over 2 million copies since it was released on September 10, 2021.

As previously reported, a few days after release, the game sold in excess of 1 million units worldwide becoming the fastest-selling title in franchise history. When October rolled around, it was announced the game had sold an additonal 500,000 copies.

Now, with a 2 million notch on its belt, the game is catching up to the series' second best-selling game, Tales of Vesperia, which as of March 2021 has sold over 2.37 million copies. Currently, the best-selling game in the franchise is Tales of Symphonia with 2.4 million copies sold.

As of now, if our math is correct, the franchise has surpassed 27 million units sold worldwide.

In our review, Tales of Arise was called "one of the best JRPGs in years" by Alex Donaldson, and reviews from other critics were also rather solid.

The seventeenth main entry in the Tales series, Tales of Arise follows two people from opposing worlds who long to change their fate and create a new future for themselves and their people.

In a solar system containing the planets of Dahna and Rena, the inhabitants of the former have always paid reverence to their neighbors on Rena, which can be seen from the sky, as a land of the righteous and divine.

Here, legends and lore about Rena and its inhabitants have been handed down for generations, and through time, have become facts in their minds, masking a cruel reality for the people of Dahna.

You see, for 300 years, the people of Rena have ruled over Dahna, and during this time have been pillaging the planet of its resources and stripping its people of their dignity and freedom.

Originally set for release in 2020, the game was delayed to 2021 in order to address some quality issues and so that the team could release it on more platforms. If you are interested in it, you can pick the game up on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.