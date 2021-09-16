Tales of Arise has surpassed 1 million units sold worldwide

A few days after release, Tales of Arise, has already surpassed 1 million units sold worldwide.

This makes the game the fastest-selling title in the franchise which itself has surpassed 25 million units sold worldwide.

"We are very proud and humbled to see fans and newcomers reception playing Tales of Arise,” said producer Yusuke Tomizawa.

"Our goal with this title was to open the franchise to as many players as possible while maintaining the Tales of DNA and uniqueness that has allowed the franchise to stay strong for more than 25 years. We would like to thank players for their support."

Set in a solar system containing the two neighboring planets of Dahna and Rena, the game begins with two people, born on different worlds, longing to change their fate and create a new future for themselves and their people.

Reviews of the game from critics have been solid, and players alike seems rather pleased with the latest entry.

At present, it sits at 21 on the Steam concurrent users chart with 42,770 players hopping into the game today alone. Four days ago the number of concurrent players hit 60,274.

Tales of Arise was released on September 10 and is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. If you are willing to give the game a try, a demo is available as well.