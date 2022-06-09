Watch Summer Game Fest 2022's live show here today

Summer Game Fest returns today with a two-hour live showcase, which is expected to bring us a wealth of updates on existing games, new reveals, and other surprises.

The show kicks off today at 11am PT, 2pm ET, 7pm UK, streaming live on YouTube and Twitch - and we've embedded both links below.

Hosted by gaming Santa, Geoff Keighley, today's presentation effectively kicks off the not-E3 season of announcements. The show itself will feature reveals from a large number of third-party developers and publishers, big and small. You can expect all major platforms to be covered, thanks to the platform-agnostic nature of the event.

We may even see teasers for bigger reveals at publishers' own events, though not many of those are happening this year. Basically, don't rule anything out, though you should definitely keep your expectations in check as a lot of companies simply don't have much to show off this year.

Confirmed games so far include Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, The Callisto Protocol, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, Gotham Knights, and Cuphead. The list of participating publishers is even bigger, with major players such as 2K, Capcom, Bandai Namco, Focus Entertainment, Deep Silver, Square Enix, Sega, as well as Sony and Xbox.

Summer Game Fest has always delivered in recent years, though the show has gotten bloated since its early days. Oh well, should give you enough time to get up and grab a snack.