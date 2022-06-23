Steam Summer Sale kicks off today

The Steam Summer Sale has kicked off, and promises to save you a bit of coin.

As usual, along with the sale, you will be able to acquire trading cards and craft badges for fun.

There's also some sort of mystery going on with a self-described time-traveling trickster named Clorthax. The character is selling "ten games from the far future" but for some reason can't divulge the names of the games or "their exact location on Steam."

Instead, vague hints will be provided about the games. So, it's some sort of seeking quest we reckon. The first clue is: "You'll find riches in rhythm, and fame in six strings. But beware the tax burden axe mastery brings."

You are then tasked with going to "find" the game on the arcade and rhythm game page.

We can't seem to get any further on this as Steam is lagging like crazy, as is the norm when the sales kick-off, so we'll try again later to see where this goes. Or if it is just a ruse by Clorthax to get us to buy an arcade or rhythm game.

So far, from the pages we were able to load, there are some decent deals. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - GOTY Edition is 50% off, The Sims 4 is only $4.99, Forza Horizon 5 is on sale for 20% off, Sniper Elite 4 is 90% off, Dead Cells will run you $12.49, Ghostrunner is $11.99, Resident Evil Village is 50% off, Tony Tina's Wonderlands is 20% off and debuts on the store today, and Dying Light 2 is 33% off.

Hit up Steam and see some of the discounts for yourself, if you can get it to load.