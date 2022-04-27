Starfield's latest developer video goes over how the game's score will affect your experience

Bethesda has released a new video for Starfield which focuses on music and sound design.

In the video, audio director Mark Lampert and composer Inon Zur discuss the artistic process, how the score will affect your experience and more.

According to Lampert, the main theme song in any of Bethesda's games frames the title. The music team always tried to "weave it through in some way," and as you level up in Starfield and discover new locations, the music will hint at the main melody.

“Starfield is the most ambitious project I've ever worked on,” said Zur. “It's a vast game about a vast place, but more than anything else it's bravely asking big questions - philosophical questions and important questions - that usually people don't bother or dare to ask."

The game is the first new universe in 25 years from Bethesda Game Studios, and allows you to create any character you want and allows you to explore the game with lots of freedom as you strive to 'answer humanity’s greatest mystery'.

Set in the year 2330, Starfield will feature three factions to interact with, and the focus of the game is on the Colony War waged in 2310 between the Freestar Collective and the United Colonies. Currently, peace prevails, but the uneasiness between the two factions may boil over. As far as enemies go, expect plenty of human threats out there including, pirates, mercenaries, spacers, and fanatical religious zealots.

Speaking of factions, you can join whichever one you wish, and even join multiple factions - including the bad guys. Interaction with these factions and other NPCs will take a page out of the dialogue system from The Elder Scrolls: Oblivion.

You will have companions to hang out with on your journey, one of which is a robot named VASCO.

The game will be released exclusively on PC and Xbox Series X/S on November 11 and will be playable through Xbox Game Pass on day one. Here's everything we know about the game so far.