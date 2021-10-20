Starfield video introduces you to the game's Settled Systems

Bethesda has released a new video for Starfield which discusses the game’s Settled Systems.

In the video, design director Emil Pagliarulo also provides fresh details on the game’s factions. Two of the largest are the United Colonies and the Freestar Collective, and then there's the Constellation, with whom you will begin your journey in Starfield as an explorer of the galaxy.

Starfield is like many other Bethesda games in such that you will be able to create any character you want and freely explore the game world. Three locations have previously been revealed and they are the United Colonies capital city, New Atlantis; the pleasure city of Neon; and the capital of the Freestar Collective, Akila.

The Settled Systems is a rather dangerous area of space you will be exploring, and it includes our solar system and other parts of the Milky Way galaxy which are around 50 Light Years from our solar system.

Set in the year 2330, the focus is on the Colony War waged in 2310 between the Freestar Collective and the United Colonies. Currently, peace prevails, but the uneasiness between the two factions may boil over.

As far as enemies go, expect plenty of human threats out there including, pirates, mercenaries, spacers, and fanatical religious zealots.

Starfield arrives exclusively on Xbox Series X/S and PC on November 11, 2022 and you will be able to play it on day one with Xbox Game Pass.