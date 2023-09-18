Starfield’s biggest mod site sticks it to the game’s most bigoted mod

If you've been unfortunate enough to witness the often exhausting and embarrassing discourse around video games, you'll no doubt be familiar with a recent one involving Starfield. It has nothing to do with the game's artistic, narrative, or even technical merits.

It does, however, involve a very angry white dude absolutely having a meltdown about... the option to pick pronouns in the game's character creator! So furious was their rage that you could feel them growing new capillaries on camera.

Though modders are mostly talented creators who often work to solve problems, bring crucial missing features to the game and overhaul outdated features (we have a whole list of some of their best Starfield mods to prove it) - some just have enough know-how to create work that keeps them secure in their own little ignorant bubble.

That's what one mod attempted to do: simply remove the option of pronouns from Starfield's character creator. The mod was briefly live on Nexus Mods, the biggest website for mods there is, before the site removed it.

And that wasn't an accident, the site told 404 Media (via PC Gamer) that it doesn't stand for mods that promote division.

A spokesperson for Nexus Mod explained that while the site is "not the police of what people can and cannot mod into (or out of) their games," it wasn't going to host content it objects to.

"Hosting this mod was not for us and it is certainly within our rights not to host content on our platform," the spokesperson said.

"It's not a 'political statement' or an 'alignment to one side or the other in the culture war.' We stand for diversity and inclusion in our community and the removal of diversity, while appealing to many, does not promote a positive modding community."

This isn't actually the first time Nexus Mods took a stance against mods with questionable content, the site previously took down a mod that removed the Pride flag from Spider-Man Remastered.