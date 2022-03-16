New Starfield developer diary covers companions, factions, dialogue system, and more

Bethesda Game Studios has released a new developer diary for Starfield in which game director Todd Howard and other members of the development team discuss how they are approaching the studio's upcoming RPG.

In the video, Howard is joined by design director Emil Pagliarulo, lead quest designer Will Shen, and lead artist Istvan Pely. The team talks about how companions have been improved, and how you will be joined by a companion robot named VASCO, which will make off the cuff comments about something you’re looking at or something that just happened.

The team also discusses the various factions in the game, and how you can join whichever one you fancy. You can even join multiple factions and this includes the bad guys.

Interaction with these factions and other NPCs will take a page out of the dialogue system from The Elder Scrolls: Oblivion. According to Shen, the team didn't set out to purposely clone the old Oblivion system, but as Howard notes, this particular dialogue system is "definitely one of the most successful ones" the studio has had in a game.

Character creation was also touched upon in the video, with Howard stating it will be a more detailed feature compared to previous games. You will be able to choose your character traits and background.

If you are interested in Starfield, you will want to give the developer video a watch.

Starfield arrives exclusively on Xbox Series X/S and PC on November 11, and you will be able to play it day one with Xbox Game Pass.