If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
INTO THE STARFIELD

New Starfield developer diary covers companions, factions, dialogue system, and more

This Starfield developer diary delves into how Bethesda is striving to create a rich, immersive, and compelling RPG experience.
Stephany Nunneley avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley News Editor
Published on

Bethesda Game Studios has released a new developer diary for Starfield in which game director Todd Howard and other members of the development team discuss how they are approaching the studio's upcoming RPG.

In the video, Howard is joined by design director Emil Pagliarulo, lead quest designer Will Shen, and lead artist Istvan Pely. The team talks about how companions have been improved, and how you will be joined by a companion robot named VASCO, which will make off the cuff comments about something you’re looking at or something that just happened.

Watch on YouTube

The team also discusses the various factions in the game, and how you can join whichever one you fancy. You can even join multiple factions and this includes the bad guys.

Interaction with these factions and other NPCs will take a page out of the dialogue system from The Elder Scrolls: Oblivion. According to Shen, the team didn't set out to purposely clone the old Oblivion system, but as Howard notes, this particular dialogue system is "definitely one of the most successful ones" the studio has had in a game.

Character creation was also touched upon in the video, with Howard stating it will be a more detailed feature compared to previous games. You will be able to choose your character traits and background.

If you are interested in Starfield, you will want to give the developer video a watch.

Starfield arrives exclusively on Xbox Series X/S and PC on November 11, and you will be able to play it day one with Xbox Game Pass.

Tagged With

About the Author

Stephany Nunneley avatar

Stephany Nunneley

News Editor

Half-blind/half-dyslexic, bad typist, wine enthusiast, humanitarian, intellectual savant, idiot savior, lover of all things nonsensical, animal hoarder and highly sarcastic.

Support VG247

You give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, a newsletter every month, and elite status amongst your friends.

See more information

More News

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch